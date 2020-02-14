Orbitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $604,445.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $604,445.00 and $1,562.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 76.2% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001831 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.01264754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048298 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016686 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00231394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002474 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

