Orbs (ORBS) Hits Market Cap of $28.86 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 68.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. Orbs has a total market cap of $28.86 million and $2.28 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.09 or 0.03487642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00254473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00161566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,031,075,156 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.