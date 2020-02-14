Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce $1.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $520,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 million to $4.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.62 million, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $8.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,690,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 944,433 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 2,739.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 369,894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.99. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

