Orchid Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.15 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $20.62 million and $3.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.47 or 0.06233662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00062108 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00157161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.