Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 173.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Masco by 66.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 72.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 185,705 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Masco by 40.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 35.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.86. 190,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,714 shares of company stock worth $16,632,204 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

