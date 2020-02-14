Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after buying an additional 303,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,386,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,075,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

BK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

