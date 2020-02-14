Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $4.18 Million in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 60.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.54. 8,416,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,302,807. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 64,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $930,460.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,464,176 shares in the company, valued at $21,215,910.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,256,630.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,982,908 in the last quarter.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.