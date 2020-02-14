Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 35,052 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,466 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,052 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 162,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

