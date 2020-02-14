Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 24,126 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,126 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Steris by 225.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Steris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Steris by 130.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Steris in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

STE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.96. The company had a trading volume of 120,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.09. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.90. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $168.12.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.