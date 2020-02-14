Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,474 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 156.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,373,000 after purchasing an additional 445,312 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 30.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 74,887 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $1,922,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPM. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.83.

RPM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.50. 6,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,713. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

