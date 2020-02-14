Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RGA stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $153.30. 4,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,842. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $139.83 and a 52 week high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.86.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

