Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,056 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.34. The company had a trading volume of 42,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,478. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $210.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised their price target on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.18.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

