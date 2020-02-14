Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.25.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.02. 14,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.60 and its 200-day moving average is $147.90. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

