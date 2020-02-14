OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.55-2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.762-13.762 billion.

Shares of OTSKY stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTSKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

About OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, surgical aid and regenerative, allergy/immunology, and urology.

