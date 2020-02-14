OVCODE (OVC) Price Hits $0.0267 on Major Exchanges

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, OVCODE has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar. One OVCODE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. OVCODE has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $239.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.70 or 0.03482513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00250604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00042681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157776 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About OVCODE

OVCODE's total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,879,415 tokens. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode. OVCODE's official message board is medium.com/@ovcode. The official website for OVCODE is ovcode.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OVCODE Token Trading

OVCODE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVCODE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

