OWNDATA (OWN) Achieves Market Cap of $939,369.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $939,369.00 and approximately $40,733.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 79.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045710 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00457692 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001422 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009694 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005537 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012650 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001484 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.