PAC Global Price Up 66.7% Over Last Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and YoBit. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded up 66.7% against the US dollar. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $89,241.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, YoBit, TOPBTC, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

