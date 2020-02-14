Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,027. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $51.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $51,908.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at $513,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,930. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.