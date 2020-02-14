PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Up 8.7% in January

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,660,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 16,250,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $369.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

