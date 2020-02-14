Pakcoin Trading 21.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $204,850.00 and $170.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

