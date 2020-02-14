Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PANL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. 2,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $136.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4,803.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 898,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

