Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $2.66 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.56. 3,004,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,755. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

