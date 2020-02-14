Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 860 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $118.54. 817,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,011. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $119.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average of $116.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

