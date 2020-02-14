Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Emerald Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Paramount Gold Nevada at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of PZG opened at $0.90 on Friday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

