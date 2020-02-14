Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will post sales of $3.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the lowest is $3.62 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $14.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $213.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $215.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

