Particl (PART) Market Cap Reaches $6.00 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00006542 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Upbit. Particl has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $17,466.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000894 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,543,073 coins and its circulating supply is 8,906,321 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

