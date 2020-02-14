Patron (PAT) Market Cap Hits $70,434.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Patron token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, HitBTC, YoBit and Exrates. Patron has a total market capitalization of $70,434.00 and approximately $413.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.09 or 0.03487642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00254473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00161566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,742,577 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Exrates, IDAX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

