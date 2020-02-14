Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates owned 0.05% of Paychex worth $15,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,480. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.60 and a 1 year high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

