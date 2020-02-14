Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.17% of Paycom Software worth $25,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.75.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $10.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,058. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.71. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $169.06 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

