Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,705,000 after purchasing an additional 600,640 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.75.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $12.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.40. The company had a trading volume of 446,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.60 and its 200 day moving average is $249.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $169.06 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

