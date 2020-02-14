Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce $169.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.45 million. Paylocity posted sales of $139.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $573.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.91 million to $573.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $688.25 million, with estimates ranging from $684.60 million to $693.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $146.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.52. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $78.77 and a 12 month high of $150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,464,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 49,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $5,700,710.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,787 shares of company stock worth $45,155,090. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1,369.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

