PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 65.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of PBFX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.96. 1,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,834. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBFX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

