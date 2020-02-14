PDATA Market Capitalization Achieves $178,061.00 (PDATA)

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. PDATA has a total market capitalization of $178,061.00 and $2,484.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PDATA has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PDATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and Coinbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.99 or 0.03492597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00161138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About PDATA

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,682,921 tokens. PDATA’s official message board is medium.com/pdata-token. The official website for PDATA is www.opiria.io. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA.

Buying and Selling PDATA

PDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

