PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of ($2.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PDC Energy.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 1,157,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 31,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

