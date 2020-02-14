Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CEO Sells $24,396.96 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $24,396.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,680,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BTU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. 456,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 34,470 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

