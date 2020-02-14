Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) EVP A. Verona Dorch Sells 2,352 Shares

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $19,333.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BTU stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $828.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 432,580 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 176,689 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 47,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 23,323 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,571 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 870,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,014,853 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,615,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

