PeepCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $270,643.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, TradeOgre, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. In the last week, PeepCoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000676 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 127,073,452,323 coins and its circulating supply is 87,873,452,323 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, C-Patex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.