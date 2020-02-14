Peercoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $83,607.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Peercoin has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $83,607.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002558 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, WEX, Poloniex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,295.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $489.95 or 0.04753508 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002721 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00773948 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010449 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,999,224 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, YoBit, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Bitsane, Poloniex and WEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

