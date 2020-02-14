Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 37,996 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,429 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,996 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.23. 9,342,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,265,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. FIX raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

