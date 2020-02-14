Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 58,512 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4,123.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,512 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.05% of Qorvo worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $50,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,734 shares of company stock worth $414,692. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.37.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

