Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 102.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.37. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.77 and a 52 week high of $157.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

In other news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

