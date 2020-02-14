Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,249 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 109,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in General Dynamics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 9.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.64.

Shares of GD traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.27. 65,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,741. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.52 and a 200 day moving average of $182.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

