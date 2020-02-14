Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,183.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,212 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after purchasing an additional 199,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90,952 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $113,826,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,107,000 after acquiring an additional 98,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,694,000 after acquiring an additional 187,762 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

ALXN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.74. 89,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,941. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

