Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 87.3% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 452,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 210,667 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 155.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 434,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after buying an additional 264,797 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 74,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,490. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

