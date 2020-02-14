Pendal Group Ltd Buys 46,730 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 940,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,342. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $68.73 and a 12 month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.