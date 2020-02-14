Pendal Group Ltd Buys 59,692 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1,762.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,692 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.32. 4,890,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,404,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

