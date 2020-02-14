Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,380 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.06% of Xerox worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,995,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,591,000 after acquiring an additional 452,249 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 654,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 304,505 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $9,514,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

XRX stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.80. 34,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,930. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

