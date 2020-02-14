Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after buying an additional 46,889 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 50,844 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCLH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Nomura cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,915. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

