Pendal Group Ltd Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.59. 261,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,474. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $192.60. The company has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.53, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $166,185.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,323.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,128 shares of company stock worth $79,779,248 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.