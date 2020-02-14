Pendal Group Ltd Has $3.37 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. 152,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 147.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 260.87%.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 533,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $16,064,768.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,840.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,176,294 shares of company stock worth $1,748,227,509 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

